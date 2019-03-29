

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday.



That missed expectations for an increase of 1.0 percent following the 1.8 percent decline in January.



On a yearly basis, retail sales advanced 0.4 percent - again missing expectations for 1.0 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the previous month.



Sales from large retailers tumbled an annual 1.8 percent, missing forecasts for a fall of 1.3 percent following the 3.3 percent slide a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX