Ratification of the appointment of Mr. Jean-Pierre Garnier as a Director

CARMAT (Paris:ALCAR) (FR0010907956, ALCAR), the designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, informs its shareholders that the Mixed Shareholders' Meeting held on March 28, 2019 was able to deliberate, quorum having been reached.

The Meeting approved all the resolutions tabled, with the exception of the 29th resolution, which was rejected on the recommendation of the Board of Directors.

The Company's shareholders notably ratified the cooptation of Mr. Jean-Pierre Garnier to the Board of Directors, enabling him to effectively carry out his duties as Chairman of the Board, as announced in December.

Moreover, Professor Alain Carpentier has become CARMAT's Honorary Chairman, his mandate as a Board member having expired due to him reaching the age limit defined in the Company's statutes.

The Board of Directors will thus consist of 9 members, 5 of them independent:

Mr. Jean-Pierre Garnier, Director and Chairman of the Board

Mr. Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Henri Lachmann, Independent Director

Santé Holdings S.R.L., represented by Dr. Antonino Ligresti, Independent Director

Dr. Michael Mack, Independent Director

Mr. Pierre Bastid, Independent Director

Mr. Jean-Luc Lemercier, Independent Director

Truffle Capital, represented by Mr. Philippe Pouletty

Airbus Group, represented by Mrs. Anne-Pascale Guédon

CARMAT would like to thank all of the shareholders who attended in person, were represented by proxy or who voted by post for their commitment and support.

The consolidated result of the votes for each resolution and the minutes of the Mixed Shareholders' Meeting of March 28, 2019 will be made available on the Company's website, www.carmatsas.com, in the Regulated Information section, within the statutory timeframe.

Name: CARMAT

ISIN code: FR0010907956

Ticker: ALCAR

DISCLAIMER

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to, shares in CARMAT ("the Company") in any country. This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to the Company's objectives. Such forward-looking statements are based solely on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and involve risk and uncertainties. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, whether the Company will be successful in implementing its strategies, whether there will be continued growth in the relevant market and demand for the Company's products, new products or technological developments introduced by competitors, and risks associated with managing growth. The Company's objectives as mentioned in this press release may not be achieved for any of these reasons or due to other risks and uncertainties.

No guarantee can be given as to any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent risks, including those described in the Document de Référence registration document filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under number D.19-0135 on March 12, 2019, as well as changes in economic conditions, the financial markets or the markets in which CARMAT operates. In particular, no guarantee can be given concerning the Company's ability to finalize the development, validation and industrialization of the prosthesis and the equipment required for its use, to manufacture the prostheses, satisfy the requirements of the ANSM, enroll patients, obtain satisfactory clinical results, perform the clinical trials and tests required for CE marking and to obtain the CE mark. CARMAT products are currently exclusively used within the framework of clinical trials.

