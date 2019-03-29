

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (RKKPF.PK) reported fiscal 2018 net consolidated profit of 51.2 million euros, an increase of 39.5% from prior year. EBITDA rose by 28.3% to 125.5 million euros from 97.8 million euros, previous year.



Fiscal 2018 revenues rose by 1.8% to 1.23 billion euros compared to 1.21 billion euros, last year. The company recorded 850,147 patients, up 1.6% year-over-year.



For the financial year 2019, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG expects revenues in the amount of 1.30 billion euros, plus/minus 5 percent. The company expects EBITDA of between 117.5 million euros and 127.5 million euros.



The company said its Board of Management and Supervisory Board shall propose to the Annual General Meeting to pay a dividend in the amount of 0.29 euros per non-par share entitled to dividend, an increase of approx. 32% from last year.



