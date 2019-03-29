IMC Exploration Group Plc - Interim Results to 31st December 2018
London, March 28
.
Financial Results for IMC Exploration Group PLC ('IMC' or 'the Company') for the half-year ended 31stDecember 2018
Chairman's Statement
The Directors of IMC Exploration Group plc are pleased to present the interim financial results for IMC for the six months to 31st December 2018. The consolidated, unaudited financial statements presented below have been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
IMC continues with its exploration work on its spoils and tailings project in Avoca, Co. Wicklow in association with Trove Metals Limited. Over this period IMC has been engaged in extensive sampling, petrographic, mineralogical and metallurgical testing. In the fourth quarter of 2018, IMC carried out drilling on its highly prospective Avoca property PL 3849 in Co Wicklow, Ireland. The drill hole encountered a sequence of flow-banded rhyolites, locally brecciated with a dark siliceous matrix and minor pyrite mineralisation (maximum 1% pyrite). Several zones (1-2m wide) of intense quartz veining with pyrite occur within the rhyolite sequence. During this period, IMC also engaged CSA Global Limited to carry out a JORC Code (2012) compliant Competent Person's Report. IMC has commenced drilling on its north Wexford licence PL 2551. This is a highly prospective licence for gold mineralisation. There are many occurrences of gold in panned concentrates, gold in soils, gold in deep overburden, gold in mineralised float and gold in bedrock.
This has been a significant six months for IMC. The progress made on our Avoca spoils and tailings project has been remarkable. IMC is embarking on a very exciting drilling programme on a number of our licences in the coming weeks and months. In the opinion of your Board, IMC is well positioned to realise its potential to the benefit of all shareholders.
EAMON O'BRIEN,
Executive Chariman, IMC Exploration Group plc
|Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period ended 31 December 2018
|Six Months
|Six Months
|Year Ended
|Notes
|31-Dec-18
|31-Dec-17
|30-Jun-18
|Euro
|Euro
|Continuing Operations
|Revenue
|-
|-
|-
|Other Income / (Expense)
|0
|0
|0
|Administrative Expenses
|(155,737)
|(74,680)
|(921,757)
Amount written off intangible assets
|-
|-
|(284,088)
|(Loss) before tax
|(155,737)
|(74,680)
|(1,205,845)
|Income tax expense
|0
|0
|10,991
|(Loss) for period from continuing operations
|(155,737)
|(74,680)
|(1,194,854)
|Other Comprehensive income
|-
|-
|Loss for the period and total comprehensive loss for the period
|(155,737)
|(74,680)
|(1,194,854)
|Earning per share (all continuing)
|Loss per ordinary share - basic & diluted
|1
|(0.001)
|(0.001)
|(0.005)
|Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Financial Position As at 31 December 2018
|Six Months
|Six Months
|Year Ended
|Notes
|31-Dec-18
|31-Dec-17
|30-Jun-18
|Non Current Assets
|2
|364,139
|587,666
|332,127
|Current assets
|Debtors
|0
|78,747
|(0)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|116,425
|(35,362)
|212,410
|Total assets
|480,564
|631,050
|544,537
|Equity and liabilities
|Equity
|"A" Ordinary Share Capital
|38,093
|38,093
|38,093
|Ordinary Share Capital
|255,014
|136,017
|240,014
|Share Premium - Ord Shares
|3,606,798
|2,554,409
|3,490,942
|Retained Earnings
|(3,436,053)
|(2,160,143)
|(3,280,316)
|Equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|463,852
|568,376
|488,733
|Current Liabilities
|Trade & Other Payables
|16,712
|62,674
|55,804
|Total liabilities
|16,712
|62,674
|55,804
|Total equity and liabilities
|480,564
|631,050
|544,537
|Unaudited Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the period ended 31 December 2018
|"A"
|Share
|Ordinary
|Ordinary
|Premium
|Share
|Share
|Ordinary
|Retained
|Capital
|Capital
|Shares
|Losses
|Total
|Euro
|Euro
|Euro
|Euro
|Euro
|Balance at 30 June 2017
|38,093
|128,517
|2,489,137
|(2,085,462)
|570,285
|Loss for the Period
|(1,194,854)
|(1,194,854)
|Other Comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|Issue of share capital
|111,497
|1,001,805
|1,113,302
|Balance at 30 June 2018
|38,093
|240,014
|3,490,942
|(3,280,316)
|488,733
|Loss for the Period
|(155,737)
|(155,737)
|Other Comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|Issue of share capital
|15,000
|115,856
|130,856
|Balance at 31 December 2018
|38,093
|255,014
|3,606,798
|(3,436,053)
|463,852
|Accounting Policies
|Basis of Preparation
|The financial statements have been prepared on a historical cost basis.
|The financial statements are presented in Euro.
|1. Statement of Compliance
|The consolidated year end financial statements of IMC Exploration Group PLC and its subsidiary have been reviewed by the auditor and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union (EU). In addition to complying with its legal obligation to comply with IFRS as adopted for use in the EU, the Group has also complied with IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
|Notes to and forming part of the annual financial statements
|1. Loss per Share
|Basic loss per Ordinary Share amounts are calculated by dividing net loss for the period attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding during the period.
|Basic earnings per share
|The weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share is as follows:
|Six Months
|Six Months
|Year Ended
|31-Dec-18
|31-Dec-17
|30-Jun-18
|Loss for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent
|155,737
|74,680
|1,194,854
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purposes of basic earning per share
|255,014,285
|136,016,719
|240,014,285
|Basic (loss) per ordinary share
|(0.001)
|(0.001)
|(0.005)
|2. Non Current Assets
|Exploration
|Plant and
|Financial
|Expenditure
|Equipment
|Assets
|Total
|Euro
|Euro
|Euro
|Euro
|Cost
|At 30 June 2017
|587,665
|6,125
|0
|593,790
|Additions/Disposals
|28,550
|-
|-
|28,550
|At 30 June 2018
|616,215
|6,125
|0
|622,340
|Additions/Disposals
|32,012
|-
|0
|32,012
|At 31 December 2018
|648,227
|6,125
|0
|654,352
|Provision for diminution in value
|At 30 June 2017
|-
|(6,125)
|0
|(6,125)
|Charge for period
|(284,088-)
|0
|-
|(284,088)
|Disposal
|-
|0
|-
|0
|At 30 June 2018
|(284,088)
|(6,125)
|0
|(290,213)
|Charge for period
|-
|-
|0
|0
|At 31 December 2018
|(284,088)
|(6,125)
|0
|(290,213)
|Net book value
|At 31 December 2018
|364,139
|0
|0
|364,139
|Expenditure on exploration activities is deferred on areas of interest until a reasonable assessment can be determined of the existence or otherwise of economically recoverable reserves. No amortisation has been charged in the period. The directors have reviewed the carrying value of the exploration and evaluation assets and consider it to be fairly stated and not impaired at 31 December 2018. The recoverability of the exploration and evaluation assets is dependent on the successful development of the group's licence areas.
|3. Share capital - Group and Company
|31-Dec-18
|31-Dec-17
|30-Jun-18
|Euro
|Euro
|Euro
|400,000,000 Ordinary shares of Euro 0.001 each
|400,000
|400,000
|400,000
|50,000 "A" Ordinary shares of One Euro each
|50,000
|50,000
|50,000
|450,000
|450,000
|450,000
|Issued, called up and fully paid
|Number of
|Share
|Share
|shares
|Capital
|Premium
|Euro
|Euro
|Euro 0.001 Ordinary Shares
|At 30 June 2017
|128,516,719
|128,517
|2,489,137
|Issued in period
|111,497,566
|111,497
|1,001,805
|At 30 June 2018
|240,014,285
|240,014
|3,490,942
|Issued in period
|15,000,000
|15,000
|115,856
|At 31 December 2018
|255,014,285
|255,014
|3,606,798
|Issued, called up and partly paid
|Number of
|Share
|Share
|shares
|Capital
|Premium
|Euro
|Euro
|One Euro A Ordinary Shares
|At 30 June 2017
|38,093
|38,093
|-
|Issued in period
|-
|-
|-
|At 30 June 2018
|38,093
|38,093
|-
|Issued in period
|-
|-
|-
|At 31 December 2018
|38,093
|38,093
|-
|"A" Ordinary Shares have the right to receive notice of and attend but not to vote at general meetings, no right to a dividend, right to return of capital but no further right to participate in a distribution of assets of the company.
Enquiries:
|IMC Exploration Group PLC
|Mr. Eamon O'Brien
|Tel. Ireland +353 876183024
|Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited
Graham Atthill-Beck: Tel: +44 20 7464 4091/
+44 750 643 4107/+971 50 856 9408
E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl,co.uk
Brinsley Holman: Tel: +44 207 464 4098
E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk
