Lubrizol Announces Collaboration with CP Kelco

Expanding our formulation expertise with nature-based solutions

CLEVELAND, March 29, 2019 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces an exclusive global collaboration with CP Kelco, servicing the personal and home care markets with PURLLON Cellulose Liquid and KELCO-VIS Diutan Gum products. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, CP Kelco is a market leader offering innovative products and solutions using nature-based chemistry.

The new relationship combines Lubrizol's formulation expertise with CP Kelco's broad knowledge of more sustainable solutions. This allows our technical teams the ability to expand our formulation expertise, bringing innovative solutions with increased naturality without compromising performance.

With this collaboration, Lubrizol will exclusively service the personal and home care markets for CP Kelco's innovative Fermentation Derived Cellulose & Diutan Gum technologies. Vice president and general manager of Personal, Home and Health Care, Deb Langer states, "We are always looking for ways to expand our offerings to our partners and the team is excited to elevate our sustainable portfolio with CP Kelco Fermentation Derived Cellulose and Diutan Gum products."

About Lubrizol Personal and Home Care

We develop, manufacture and market a broad range of specialty chemicals for skin care, hair care, bath and shower, dish care, surface care and fabric care. Our innovative ingredients and additives modify physical properties, enhance functional performance and deliver aesthetic benefits to drive key consumer product claims. Furthermore, with Active Organics' botanical extracts and Lipotec's peptide-based active cosmetic ingredients, we have strategically expanded our product portfolio and continue to build upon our current capabilities, formulations expertise and global manufacturing footprint to take innovation to the next level. We partner closely with our customers to create winning brands - through our commitment to market intimacy, knowledgeable people, technical expertise and essential, market-driving solutions. Our primary focus is on the needs and demands of our customers and consumers on a global basis. We are persistently committed to accessible innovation that directly addresses the market trends and to provide you with powerful, proven solutions so you can Formulate With Confidence.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2018 were $6.8 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.





About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage, consumer and industrial products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets CP Kelco apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the-art R&D facilities.

Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the-art R&D facilities. Sustainability . Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum, Cellulose Gum/CMC, Refined Locust Bean Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com (http://www.cpkelco.com).

Media Contact:

Amanda Rehker

Tel: +1 216 447-5158

Website: www.Lubrizol.com (http://www.Lubrizol.com)

