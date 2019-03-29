KBC Groep: KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank

Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank - Regulated information - 29 March 2019, 8h00
Please be informed that following documents will be available on www.kbc.com:
- 2018 annual report of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/investor relations/reports)
- 2018 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/investor relations/information on KBC Bank)
- Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group on 2 May 2019 (also attached in PDF)
- All other information for the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group on 2 May 2019 (www.kbc.com/corporate governance/general meeting)
- All information regarding the Annual General Meeting of KBC Bank on 24 April 2019 (www.kbc.com/investor relations/ information on KBC Bank) Note:
KBC Group is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, SME and mid-cap customers. KBC Group has two main subsidiaries, being KBC Bank and KBC Insurance. More information on KBC Group is available on www.kbc.com.
Attachment
- Convening notice_GM_KBC Group (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/de6b5756-62f1-470c-9cee-9d6cc7a0c7b6)