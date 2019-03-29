KnowBe4 Hires Veteran Sales Executive Matthew McNulty to Run International Sales

McNulty takes on SVP of international sales role to grow KnowBe4 into global market

Tampa Bay, FL, USA, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has hired Matthew McNulty as SVP of international sales to spearhead the continued rapid growth of international sales and will be responsible for driving revenue and strategic relationships with customers and partners globally.

McNulty is a diversified business professional with nearly 25 years of experience across multiple industries and geographies. He was previously employed by Tribridge as a senior member of the executive team where he was responsible for continued growth of their largest industry vertical globally. Before McNulty's transition to executive roles, he spent 12 years as a management and operational consultant for leading international firms. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics with a minor in political science. McNulty also holds the Project Management Professional and Lean Six Sigma certifications.

"What excited me most about KnowBe4 was the vision and focus and well as the positive energy and unstoppable drive to succeed," said McNulty. "I had been watching the company for about a year and when the opportunity to help lead the continued growth overseas came up, I had to jump at it. I am proud and excited to be a part of this awesome team."

"McNulty has an impressive background in sales, with a proven track record of growth and success for two and a half decades," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "His experience in sales leadership, strategic sales growth, performance optimization, customer success/retention and leading and developing teams made him the ideal candidate for this position. He's a natural fit for our organization and I look forward to welcoming him to the KnowBe4 family."

