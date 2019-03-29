Atalaya Mining Plc.: Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Legal Update

Atalaya Mining Plc. ("Atalaya" or the "Company") Legal Update

NICOSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Atalaya Mining Plc. (AIM:ATYM, TSX:AYM), the European mining and development company, provides an update to its announcement on 26 September 2018 regarding the receipt of a ruling from the Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Junta de Andalucía (the "Ruling").

The Company confirms that it has received notification from the Supreme Court in Spain that it does not have jurisdiction over the appeal made by the Junta de Andalucía and the Company, which voluntarily joined the appeal as co-defendant. Therefore, the previously announced Ruling made by the Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía remains valid.

Atalaya is working with its legal advisors to ensure the Junta de Andalucía addresses the procedural points raised in the Ruling and provides an updated Autorizacion Ambiental Unificada ("AAU"). The Company will continue operating the mine normally and has been advised the Ruling will not impact its operations at Proyecto Riotinto.

An update will be provided to the market in due course.

