Nasdaq Riga decided on March 29, 2019 to apply observation status to AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN LV0000100501) due to the contradictional information in the mass media. Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 9, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on the observation status in cases when it is important to turn the attention of market participants to a substantial circumstance related to the relevant financial instrument or its Issuer. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.