

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) announced that John Carter will step down as CEO and from the Board on 5 August 2019. He will be succeeded as CEO by Nick Roberts, currently CEO of Atkins. Nick will join Travis Perkins as a Director and CEO designate on 1 July 2019. John will remain with the Group until the end of 2019.



Stuart Chambers, Chairman of Travis Perkins, said: 'Nick joins us from his role as CEO of Atkins where he has been running a significant relationship-led global engineering, design and project management business. Nick has the breadth of skills needed to grow the business and to build on the strategy outlined in December. He has deep experience of the construction, design and engineering industries; which coupled with his successes in the adoption of digital, will prove invaluable in driving the Group's strategy into the future.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX