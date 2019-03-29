The share capital of Columbus A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 1 April 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010268366 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Columbus ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 121,787,132 shares (DKK 152,233,915) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,835,000 shares (DKK 3,543,750) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 124,622,132 shares (DKK 155,777,665) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 5.45 - 1,260,000 shares DKK 7.84 - 1,575,000 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1.25 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: COLUM ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3248 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=716606