sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,595 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 896745 ISIN: GB0004697420 Ticker-Symbol: JKX 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JKX OIL & GAS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JKX OIL & GAS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JKX OIL & GAS PLC
JKX OIL & GAS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JKX OIL & GAS PLC0,5950,00 %