

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JKX Oil & Gas plc (JKX.L) reported profit before tax of $14.01 million for the year ended 31 December 2018 compared to a loss of $12.86 million, prior year. Profit from continuing operations was $11.77 million compared to a loss of $12.07 million. Profit per 10p ordinary share from continuing operations was 6.67 cents compared to a loss of 7.24 cents. Before exceptional items, profit from operations increased to $20.7 million from $7.5 million. Before exceptional items, profit per 10p ordinary share from continuing operations was 8.54 cents compared to 0.73 cents.



Fiscal 2018 total revenue was $92.9 million, 24.5% higher than $74.6 million reported in 2017. The company said the increase is primarily due to the higher commodity prices in Ukraine, as well as the 3.1% increase in total Group production from 8,657 boepd in 2017 to 8,937 boepd in 2018. Gas sales prices and netbacks are still significantly higher in Ukraine than in Russia, the company noted.



No dividends were paid to shareholders in the period.



