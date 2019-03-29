

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Waste-to-product company Renewi plc (RWI.L), formed by the merger of Shanks Group plc and Van Gansewinkel Groep B.V., Friday said its fiscal year 2019 trading has continued in line with expectations with a stronger fourth quarter, particularly in the Commercial Division in the Netherlands.



Looking ahead, for the year ending 31 March 2020, the company said its Board now believes the Group results will be lower than its previous expectations.



In its year end trading update, the company noted that the integration activities remain on track to deliver cost synergies of 30 million euros this year and 40 million euros next year.



Regarding the ATM, the company said it is progressing the additional tests required by the Dutch authorities for the resumption of shipments of thermally treated soil from ATM on an interim basis and as an input to a planned new regulatory framework.



The company continues to expect the authorities to permit shipments under such an interim regime during the year ending 31 March 2020 and the firm maintains a strong order book of domestic and export customers waiting to take the cleaned soil once regulatory clearance is given.



However, the company is changing its approach to guidance regarding ATM and has prudently assumed no such shipments for the purposes of the Group's financial forecasts for the year ending 31 March 2020, resulting in a reduction in EBIT of around 25 million euros when compared to a year of full production.



Further updates on the resumption of shipments will be provided as and when appropriate.



The company's plans to develop a new process to make building materials from the cleaned soil are also progressing. Initial production is expected to begin in early 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX