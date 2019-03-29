Mining giant Anglo American has installed an 84 kW floating array at a copper mine in Chile's Valparaiso Region. The project was developed by Lenergie with the floating technology of Ciel&Terre.French floating PV specialist Ciel&Terre and Chilean integrator Lenergie have jointly deployed a floating PV array at a copper mine owned by multinational mining company Anglo American. Ciel&Terre and Lenergie said they have installed an 84 kW array at a tailings pond at the Los Bronces mine, which holds one of the largest copper reserves in Chile. They added that the project was supported by the Ministry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...