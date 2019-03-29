Kinnevik publishes Annual Report for 2018

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today published its Annual Report for the fiscal year 2018 on its website www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com/). The report will be sent by post to shareholders upon request.

If you would like to order a copy of the report, please send an e-mail with your name and address to info@kinnevik.com (mailto:info@kinnevik.com).

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com/) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50

Email press@kinnevik.com (mailto:press@kinnevik.com)

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build digital businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, develop and invest in fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1114/R/2239721/882901.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Kinnevik via Globenewswire

