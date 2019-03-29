

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust plc (MRCH.L) reported a loss on ordinary activities before tax of 31.9 million pounds for the year ended 31 January 2019 compared to profit of 74.8 million pounds. Loss per share was 29.37 pence compared to profit of 68.79 pence. Income for the period was 34.1 million pounds compared to 32.6 million pounds.



On a revenue basis, profit on ordinary activities before tax was 30.1 million pounds compared to 27.7 million pounds; and earnings per ordinary share was 27.68 pence compared to 25.50 pence.



The Group said its board is recommending a final dividend of 6.6 pence, which will increase the total dividend for the year to 26.0 pence, a rise of 4.8%. The final dividend will be paid on 22 May 2019 to shareholders on the register on 12 April 2019.



