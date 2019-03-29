

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Friday as investors remained hopeful that the U.S. and China would ultimately reach a deal to end their protracted trade war.



A rise in benchmark U.S. bond yields also helped revive investors' appetite for riskier assets.



Chinese shares led regional gains as the U.S. delegation led by trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived in Beijing on Thursday for the latest round of talks.



Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to travel to Washington next week, but any final deal to end the trade war is expected to be agreed only at a proposed summit between President Xi Jinping and U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.



The negotiations could be extended for weeks, or even months, said White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 95.81 points or 3.2 percent to 3,090.76 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.96 percent at 29,051.36.



Japanese shares ended higher as investors reacted to a mixed bag of local economic data.



Retail sales dipped slightly in February from the previous month, while industrial output grew for the first time in four months and the jobless rate hit a nine-month low, separate reports showed.



Overall inflation in the Tokyo region was up an annual 0.9 percent in March, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



The Nikkei average ended up 172.05 points or 0.82 percent at 21,205.81 on the back of a relatively cheaper yen, while the broader Topix index closed 0.56 percent higher at 1,591.64.



Daiichi Sankyo soared almost 16 percent as AstraZeneca struck a deal worth up to $6.9bn with the Japanese pharmaceuticals firm to develop and sell a promising new cancer drug.



Australian markets finished marginally higher as investors looked for progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks. Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto surged 0.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal.



Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals dropped 1.9 percent on profit taking after rallying the previous day. Gold miners succumbed to heavy selling pressure, with Evolution, Newcrest and Dacian Gold losing 2-6 percent after gold prices fell for the third straight session overnight.



Banks ended mixed while energy stocks such as Origin Energy, Oil Search, Santos and Woodside Petroleum fell between 0.4 percent and 1.6 percent.



Shares of Bubs Australia were in a trading halt ahead of an announcement by the infant formula maker regarding a proposed acquisition and an associated proposed capital raising.



Seoul stocks fluctuated before ending with modest gains amid signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. The benchmark Kospi climbed 12.57 points or 0.59 percent to 2,140.67, led by large-cap shares such as SK Hynix and LG Chem.



Investors shrugged off official data showing that industrial production in South Korea fell a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent month on month in February, following the 0.2 percent increase in January. On a yearly basis, industrial output sank 2.7 percent after easing 0.2 percent in the previous month.



New Zealand shares rose sharply to hit another record high as rate cut hopes helped investors shrug off a survey from ANZ showing that business confidence in the country deteriorated in March. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index jumped 78.76 points or 0.81 percent to 9,844.95.



Overnight, U.S. stocks finished broadly higher as bond yields steadied and investors cheered reports suggesting progress in U.S.-China trade talks. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose around 0.4 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3 percent.



The upside remained limited as investors reacted to a batch of largely disappointing economic data, including downward revisions to fourth-quarter GDP.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX