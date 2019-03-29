Xsolla Announces New Funding Club Bridging The Gap Between Developers And Investors

New Investment Network Connects Developers with Capital, Technology, Infrastructure; Enables Investors To Discover Next Great Studio

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Xsolla, the gaming-only business engine for developers to launch, monetize and scale games globally, announced the launch of their investment club, Xsolla Funding Club (XFC) . The new video game industry-focused investment network is designed to help indie studios reach development goals through capital investment, while maintaining artistic and creative control of their IP.

The Xsolla Funding Club is a network of like-minded investors that discover and share opportunities exclusive to the video game industry. The investment club funds developers to focus on what they do best: make great games. In doing so, developers and investors share in the revenues of the fast-growing $140B global video game market. The Club is free of charge for developers and investors, as its mission is to create the most robust video game matchmaking experience possible.

Led by a team of industry veterans who hand pick games with global market potential, this network offers a unique approach to investment that leverages 13+ years of category experience, as well as an unparalleled understanding of video game monetization.

