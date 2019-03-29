The country's energy regulator has decided to reduce the levy that finances the FIT program for renewable energy from P 0.2563/kWh to P 0.2226 ($0.004)/kWh. The lower levy is expected to go into effect next month.The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines has given the go-ahead to state-owned National Transmission Corp. (TransCo) to collect a feed-in tariff allowance (FIT-All) of roughly P 0.2226 ($0.004)/kWh. The ERC's new FIT-All rate - which is the levy electricity consumers pay to finance renewable energy incentives in the Philippines - is below the P 0.2932/kWh rate that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...