Infobip Founders Receive the EY Entrepreneur Award of the Year in Croatia

To Represent World Entrepreneur of The Year in Monaco

ZAGREB, Croatia, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Infobip , global cloud communications company for businesses, and a leader in omnichannel engagement has been awarded the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in Croatia.

The founders, CEO Silvio Kutic, CTO Izabel Jelenic, and Roberto Kutic, COO will present Infobip at Ernst and Young's global awards ceremony World Entrepreneur of The Year in Monaco on June 5th.

Infobip's founders were chosen by the entrepreneurs and business leaders of the Ernst and Young jury. 35 companies and 50 entrepreneurs participated this year.

Infobip, one of Croatia's fastest growing tech companies was founded in 2006. The company has 1500+ employees in 61 offices on six continents. Its omnichannel cloud communication platform enabling business dialogue and customer experience over a multitude of channels such as Viber, WhatsApp, Telegram, VKontake, Facebook Messenger, RCS, SMS, Email, Push and more reaches over seven billion people and things in over 190 countries.

"This is proof that we have true tech geniuses in Croatia. We have entrepreneurs that have conquered the global world of technology, what a great place to work for passionate IT professionals," said Emil Tedeschi, Chairman of Atlantic Group and Chairman of the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year award jury in Croatia.

"It is with great honour we accept this award and we'd like to thank Ernst and Young in giving Infobip this recognition. We look forward representing Croatia in Monaco, showing and inspiring Croatian business leaders that our country is truly associated with world scale innovation and entrepreneurship," said Silvio Kutic, CEO at Infobip.

The company's global presence is an instrumental differentiator to its competition.

"Infobip quickly adapts to local market conditions, our physical presence throughout our 61 offices enables us to provide understanding, superior support, and implementation on site,' said Roberto Kutic, COO at Infobip.

Izabel Jelenic, Infobip's CTO has led its in-house engineering and developer teams from Infobip's start in 2006.

"So many Infobippers are part of this award received tonight. None of this would have been possible without our dedicated team work, our ability of adjusting to market conditions, tailoring to client needs, and meeting and forecasting industry trends," said Izabel Jelenic.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people and simplifies the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 61 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

About EY Enterprenour of the Year

EY Entrepreneur of the Year is a unique global program that the EY audit firm has been doing for more than 30 years and is currently being held in more than 60 countries around the world. In the previous four editions, Croatia was represented by Mate Rimac from Rimac Automobili, Alan Sumina and Zoran Vucinic from Nanobit, Ðuro Horvat from Tehnix and Marko Pipunic from Žito.

Tina Loncaric

Global Public Relations Director

Infobip

Tina.loncaric@infobip.com

Tel: +385-99-4699-343

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826268/Infobip_Logo.jpg