Allogeneic CAR-T Specialists TC BioPharm Appoint Prof John Anderson as Scientific and Medical Director

Gamma Delta CAR-T pioneer will accelerate clinical translation of pipeline.

GLASGOW, Scotland, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (TCB), leaders in the development of tumor-targeting gamma delta T (GDT) cells, today announced that Professor John Anderson has been appointed as Scientific and Medical Director. He joins as the company executes clinical translation of the first candidates from a development pipeline of genetically modified "off the shelf" CAR-T products. As a distinguished clinical investigator and academic researcher, John's breadth of expertise and experience will strengthen the leadership team and contribute to the company mission of improving patient health and quality of life.

Professor Anderson leads research into novel immunotherapies with a focus on childhood solid cancers at the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, where he is Professor of Experimental Paediatric Oncology. He is also the Chief Investigator of a Cancer Research UK sponsored trial of anti-GD2 CAR-T cells for neuroblastoma patients.

At TCB, Professor Anderson joins a growing clinical biopharmaceutical company with a focus on the development of transformational CAR-T cell products with the capacity to dramatically improve the clinical, logistic and cost burden of the first CAR-T products on the market. The company operates an integrated model, building all critical capabilities in-house, and Prof Anderson's arrival marks a significant addition to scientific and clinical capabilities.

The formal appointment is facilitated by UCL Consultants, and builds upon the collaboration initiated in 2017 when TCB exclusively licensed next-generation CAR-T technology from the UCL research group, to consolidate the company's IP protection around the costimulatory GDT CAR-T platform, and is recognition of the highly successful partnership which has resulted.

Professor John Anderson, commented: "TCB have a unique portfolio of preclinical capabilities related to gamma delta CAR-T cells, which are now ripe for translation into the clinic. Importantly, the ability of gamma delta CAR T cells to avoid toxicity, including graft versus host disease, is a possible advantage over the conventional CAR-T cell approach. Specifically these cells could be developed into off the shelf products, greatly increasing availability for patients. In the coming years it will be exciting to contribute to their evaluation in clinical trials."

TCB's Chief Operating Officer, Angela Scott, said: "Over the past two years our work with Professor Anderson and colleagues has been a true collaborative effort and his track-record of innovation at the cutting-edge of immuno-oncology coupled with his daily experience of treating patients with experimental medicines, brings invaluable input to the day-to-day development of our allogeneic CAR-T products. With his help we will accelerate towards our goal of improving patient health and quality of life."

About TC BioPharm (TCB)

TC BioPharm is a biotechnology company developing a platform of CAR-T immuno-oncology products using expanded gamma delta T cells to formulate treatments for a wide variety of hematological and solid tumor types. The company aims to develop and commercialize innovative cell-based products to tackle disease and improve patient quality of life. Commencing operations in 2014, TCB has grown rapidly leveraging the extensive cell therapy experience of two of the founders, Dr Michael Leek and Angela Scott.

TCB is registered in Scotland (SC 453579), with facilities in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Kawasaki, Japan. In January 2015, TCB's cell therapy manufacturing facility at Maxim Park, Glasgow was awarded a Manufacturer's Authorisation for Investigational Medicinal Products MIA (IMP) which permits GMP manufacture and release of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) for use in clinical trials. Further to obtaining an MHRA manufacturing license, TCB was granted a Clinical Trial Authorisation (CTA) by the MHRA in September 2015 to commence clinical evaluation of gamma-delta T cell therapies. Learn more at http://www.tcbiopharm.com.

About UCL Consultants (UCLC)

UCL Consultants Ltd is wholly owned by UCL and works with UCL Innovation and Enterprise and sister company UCL Business plc, by providing UCL with structures for engaging with businesses. UCL is a world-class multi-disciplinary research and teaching institution, ranked seventh in the world's top ten universities by the QS World University Rankings (2018)

UCLC help partners access critical specialist knowledge and first class research facilities across 11 faculties and 100+ departments. Their strength is the range of expertise which can be deployed - UCL's know-how extends from management and law, education, the humanities and social sciences to engineering disciplines, infrastructure and the built environment, life and medical sciences. Learn more at https://www.ucl.ac.uk/consultants.