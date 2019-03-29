

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were moving higher on Friday as fresh talks between the U.S. and China created hope for an eventual trade deal and investors awaited a third vote in Parliament over U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.



ECB President Mario Draghi told EU leaders that financial markets are not fully pricing the 'no-deal' Brexit risk.



The benchmark DAX was up 31 points or 0.27 percent at 11,459 in opening deals after inching up 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Commerzbank rose half a percent while Deutsche bank fell slightly after a survey found some 43 percent of Germans are against their merger.



Rhoen Klinikum gained about 1 percent after reinforcing its 2019 guidance.



In economic releases, Germany's retail sales rose for a second straight month in February, defying expectations for a decline, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Retail sales grew 0.9 percent month-on-month in real terms, which was in contrast to economists' prediction for a 0.9 percent fall. The pace of growth was the weakest in four months.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales grew 4.7 percent in February, which was much bigger than the 2.2 percent gain economists had forecast.



Another report showed that German employment grew by 1.1 percent or 485,000 persons year-on-year in February to 44.8 million.



The growth in employment retained its momentum despite the weaker expansion in the economy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX