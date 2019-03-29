

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose notably on Friday as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks helped investors shrug off fears over a possible U.S. recession.



Brexit developments also remained in focus after the British government said it would bring back Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third vote in parliament today.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 31 points or 0.58 percent at 5,327 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower the previous day.



In stock-specific action, Valeo climbed 1.1 percent after the French government increased its stake in the auto parts maker.



On the data front, France's household consumption decreased in February, defying expectations for further increase, as expenditure on food and energy declined, preliminary data from the statistical office INSEE showed.



Household consumption fell 0.4 percent month-on-month, while economists were looking for a 0.2 percent gain.



Separately, flash data from the statistical office showed that the consumer price inflation slowed to its weakest level in 17 months, due to lower prices of services, food and tobacco.



The consumer price inflation slowed to 1.1 percent in March from 1.3 percent in February. Economists had expected an inflation rate of 1.2 percent.



