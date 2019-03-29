Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the US$481.8 Million Solid State Batteries Market

Solid State Batteries Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Type (Thin-Film, Bulk, Others), by Application (Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Medical Devices, Wearable Devices, Other Applications), Regional and Leading National Markets Plus Profiles of the Leading Companies Developing Advanced Battery Technologies for Electric (EV) & Hybrid Vehicle (HEV), Energy Storage Technologies (EST) and Internet of Things (IoT)

The rapid development and growth of the global Solid State Batteries market is fueled by various factors, such as various government mandates to propel the growth of electric vehicles across the world, the increasing trend of integrating smart technologies and IoT into modern consumer devices, and growing applications in wearable technology and medical devices. The market is further driven by the ongoing industrial developments in the emerging economies of the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

These factors have led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The market for Solid State Batteries is valued at US$481.8 million in 2019.

However, factors such as high costs, design constraints on Solid State Batteries and other technical challenges are likely to restrain the Solid State Batteries market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, Visiongain expects exponential growth in the Solid State Batteries market. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximize your investment potential.

• Global Solid State Batteries Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Solid State Batteries Application Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Consumer Electronics Solid State Batteries Forecast 2019-2029

• Electric Vehicles Solid State Batteries Forecast 2019-2029

• Medical Devices Solid State Batteries Forecast 2019-2029

• Wearable Devices Solid State Batteries Forecast 2019-2029

• Other Applications Solid State Batteries Forecast 2019-2029

• Solid State Batteries By Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Thin-Film Solid State Batteries Forecast 2019-2029

• Bulk Solid State Batteries Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Solid State Batteries Forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Solid State Batteries Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

North America Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• US Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Mexico Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

Europe Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• France Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

Asia Pacific Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

ROW Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South America Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Solid State Batteries Market Forecast 2019-2029

A123 Systems

Aisin Seiki Company

Amperex Technology Co.

Apple

Asahi Kasei

Audi

Battery Innovation Center (BIC)

Blue Solutions

BMW

BMW Energy Services

Bollore

Bosch

Brightvolt Inc.

Capricorn Investment Group

CATL

CEA

ChargeNow

China Dynamics

Continental

Cymbet Corporation

Daimler

Denso Corporation

Dongshi Kingpower Science and Technology Ltd

Dyson

Enevate Corporation

Excellatron Solid State LLC

Forge Nano

Fraunhofer ISC

Front edge technology Inc.

Grohmann Automation

GS Yuasa

GSEM Co., Ltd.

Helmet Business Mentors

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Honda

Hydro Québec

Hyundai

Idemitsu

Ilika

IMEC

Infinite Power Solution, Inc.

Ionic Materials

IONITY

Island Shore Investments

Johnson Battery Technologies

Kalptree

Khosla Ventures

Kleiner Perkins

Kosan

Kuraray

LG Chem

Lightspeed Venture Partners

Manz

Mazda Motor Corporation

Murata Manufacturing

NEI Corporation

Nemaska Lithium

New Science Ventures

Nissan

Northvolt

Panasonic corporation

Pathion

Planar Energy Devices, Inc.

Porsche

PowerPaper

Prelude Ventures

Prieto Battery, Inc

PSA Peugeot Citroën

Qing Tao (Kunshan) Energy Development Co. Ltd.

QuantumScape Corporation

Renault

Ricardo

Saft

Sakti3 Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Samsung SDI

Samsung Venture Investment

Sanoh Industrial

Siemens

Sila Nanotechnologies

SK Innovation Co. (SKI)

Solid Energy

Solid Power Inc.

Solvay Ventures

Sooe.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Taiyo Yuden

TDK

Tesla

Toray

Toshiba

Total

Toyota Industrial Equipment

Toyota Industries Corporation

Toyota Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

Umicore

Volkswagen Group



Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Battery Cell Competence Centre

Battery Innovation Center (BIC)

Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP)

Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)

Delf University of Technology

Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC)

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Michigan University

New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)

Stanford University

Tokyo Institute of Technology

University of Bath

University of Münster

University of Oxford

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg