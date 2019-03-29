Magna International Inc.: Magna Closes Sale of Fluid Pressure & Controls Business to Hanon Systems

AURORA, Ontario, March 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna announced today that it has completed the sale of its Fluid Pressure & Controls (FP&C) business to Hanon Systems, a South Korea-based global supplier of thermal and energy management systems, as previously announced.

