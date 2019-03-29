

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Friday and the pound extended slide as investors braced for another vote in parliament on a stripped-down version of Prime Minister Theresa May's twice-defeated divorce deal later today.



Meanwhile, data showed today that U.K. GDP grew by annual 1.4 percent in the final three months of last year, an upward revision from the preliminary estimate of 1.3 percent.



Separately, survey data from the Nationwide Building Society revealed that U.K. house price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in March to its highest level in four months.



The house price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year following a 0.4 percent increase in February. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent gain.



The latest house price inflation rate was the highest since November, when it was 1.9 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 37 points or 0.51 percent at 7,271 in opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent on Thursday.



William Hill fell over 1 percent after the National Hockey League selected the U.S. division of the bookmaker as official sports betting partner.



Outsourcer Mitie Group rallied 3.2 percent, a day after it warned of weakening order book.



Barclays gained 0.6 percent. A second former Barclays banker has been convicted of conspiracy to manipulate the Euribor interbank lending rate.



Drug major AstraZeneca slumped 4.5 percent on equity dilution worries. The company intends to raise up to $3.5 billion through a placing of new ordinary shares with both existing and new institutional investors.



