

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German unemployment fell less than expected in March, but the jobless rate fell to a record low, data from the Federal Employment Agency showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment decreased by 7,000 persons. Economists had forecast a fall of 10,000.



January's decline was revised to 20,000 from 21,000.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to a reunification-low of 4.9 percent from 5 percent, where it was since November. The easing was in line with economists' expectations.



The non-seasonally adjusted unemployment figure eased to 2.301 million from 2.373 million in February.



Earlier on Friday, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Friday that the ILO jobless rate fell to 3.1 percent in February from 3.2 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX