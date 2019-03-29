

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks advanced on Friday as bond yields steadied and investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.



The British pound extended slide as investors braced for another vote in parliament on a stripped-down version of Prime Minister Theresa May's twice-defeated divorce deal later today.



On the data front, Germany's retail sales rose for a second straight month in February, defying expectations for a decline, while the growth in employment retained its momentum despite weaker expansion in the economy, separate reports showed.



A gauge of France's household consumption decreased in February, defying expectations for further increase. French consumer price inflation slowed to 1.1 percent in March from 1.3 percent in February.



Elsewhere, U.K. GDP grew by annual 1.4 percent in the final three months of last year, an upward revision from the preliminary estimate of 1.3 percent.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3 percent at 377.84 in opening deals after declining 0.1 percent the previous day.



The German DAX was moving up 0.4 percent, France's CAC 40 index was gaining 0.6 percent and the U.K. FTSE 100 was rising half a percent.



Swedish retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB soared nearly 13 percent after its first-quarter profit beat expectations.



British retailing group Sports Direct gained 1.4 percent after issuing an update on its possible offer for Debenhams.



Valeo climbed 1 percent in Paris after the French government increased its stake in the auto parts maker.



Drug major AstraZeneca slumped 4.5 percent on equity dilution worries. The company intends to raise up to $3.5 billion through a placing of new ordinary shares with both existing and new institutional investors.



Commerzbank rose half a percent and Deutsche Bank edged up 0.3 percent after a survey found some 43 percent of Germans are against their merger.



