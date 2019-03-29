Resonant Inc. Expands Relationship with Its Largest Tier 1 Customer

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, signed two new license agreements with an existing Tier 1 filter customer, another ongoing validation in the confidence Resonant's customers have in the power of its Infinite Synthesized Networks® (ISN®) software platform.

The new license agreements include a design for a high-performance filter using TC-SAW that will compete with current higher cost BAW solutions and a single package multi-band duplexer to address non-carrier aggregation cases with China handset vendors. The designs leverage Resonant's ISN platform, which significantly reduces time to market for these complex designs.

'These two new license agreements, for designs of high-performance SAW filters targeted to compete with current, more expensive BAW solutions and to address the sizeable China mobile handset market, demonstrate the power and flexibility our customers find using our ISN platform,' stated George B. Holmes, CEO of Resonant. 'As our ISN platform can also significantly reduce time to market, our customer believes there is the potential for sampling and revenue from these designs as early as late 2019.'

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

About Resonant's ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include the following subjects, among others: the capabilities of our filter designs and software tools. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; our customers' ability to sell products incorporating our designs to their OEM customers; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

