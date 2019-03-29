PR Media Vision: Rapper Tangeray Major from Major Paper Entertainment Releases His New Single

The Single, Titled 'Savage,' Features Think It's a Games Rapper YFN Lucci

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / On March 18, 2019, Chattanooga, Tennessee bred and Atlanta based rapper Tangeray Major dropped the highly anticipated single, 'Savage' featuring platinum recording artist, Think It's A Games rapper YFN Lucci.

To learn more about Tangeray Major and his music, please check out his website at http://tangeraymajor.com/.

As a spokesperson for Premier Element Media, representing their newly formed collaboration with Major Paper Entertainment referenced, Tangeray Major aka "Tang" has built his movement from years of getting money and flaunting a boss-like fashion sense. What sets him apart, the spokesperson noted, is his passion for giving back to his community and inspiring artists, much like Master P from No Limit Entertainment. Premier Element Media is the company that handles digital marketing, bookings, features and media inquires for Tang.

'I got the name for my label from my son; his name is Major so I just put it with the Paper and attached my lifestyle to the business. I wanted to sign artists early on, but before my pops passed he told me to go invest in myself, literally a few days before he unfortunately passed. I took that as a sign and ever since then I'm been making unbelievable progress,' Tangeray Major said.

Things really began to pick up for Tangeray Major around Super Bowl weekend 2019 as the lifestyle rapper began developing a business relationship with YFN Lucci after the two met in the mall in Atlanta.

"I ran into YFN Lucci in the mall over Super Bowl weekend and since then I've just been dedicated to making music and investing in myself. My father told me to invest in myself and I'm continuing to push out the music," Tangeray Major added.

Focusing on creating music that is about his lifestyle and experiences Tangeray Major isn't new to the streets and showcasing his fashion sense.

"We been gettin money, we been swaggin with the runway fashion, so the music I got represents that. The music, the clothes and everything that I'm doing," he said.

With songs like "Savage" YFN Lucci and the Chattanooga and Atlanta welded "ChatLanta," Tangeray Major has quickly developed a buzz that meshes with the new generation of rappers and the vibe of their music.

"I think this new generation of rappers is cool, everyone has they own swag and everyone is different - different is always good,' Tang said.

Skillful in the art of rap, Tangeray Major asserts that he is not rapper with his ear catching campaign slogan being, "I am Not a Rapper."

Collaborating with untapped talent, producers, directors, writers, promoters, and clothing designers worldwide, Tangeray Major is creating a scene and a renaissance culture within his inner circle at Major Paper Entertainment.

"The first phase is the Online Major Paper store where we are selling urban wear and accessories," Tangeray Major explained. "This Summer we targeting the DJ, we pushing the button on Spotify and we're dropping some boss-like visuals. 2019 is going to be a big year for Major Paper Entertainment."

For more information on Tangeray Major, check out his Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/tangeray_major/.

About Major Paper:

Major Paper Entertainment Group is an independent label based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia. They focus on developing artists and changing lives in a major way. For more information, please visit www.majorpaperonline.com.

