Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Kicks Off April 'Fitness Fools' Initiative

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Freeze Tag ( OTC PINK: FRZT ), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, today announced the new Urban Fit Munzee game piece as part of their physical activity initiative called "Fitness Fools" in April. The new game pieces are the first of numerous activities next month to focus on health and fitness among the player community.

The Urban Fit Munzee is a physical game piece that awards a special bonus when 15 are captured or deployed in a single day. The bonus item, which is called a Booster Credit, will give players double points on all physical deployments for two hours. The new Booster Credit feature cannot be used at the moment, as it is a part of an upcoming app update which is expected to launch soon. Although the new feature is currently unavailable, players can still earn Booster Credits to be used once the update launches.

"The release of the Urban Fit and Booster Credit is a big push for physical activity in the month of April," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "We wanted to give players the opportunity to stock up on Booster Credits before the new update goes live so they can hit the ground running."

Urban Fit Munzees are available as a physical credit (which players can use to convert generic munzees into the new type) which can be purchased in the Freeze Tag Online Store . Authorized Munzee Resellers have a sticker version of the Urban Fits available for purchase as well. As a special in April, players also have a chance to earn Urban Fit credits from Prize Wheel Munzees, which award randomized munzee credits when captured.

The launch of Urban Fit Munzees has proven to be one of the more successful physical game piece launches for both Freeze Tag and authorized resellers. Within hours of the new game pieces announcement, many resellers sold out of the physical stickers. The physical credits being sold in the Freeze Tag Online Store have also driven great sales leading into a month focused on physical activity.

The release of the Urban Fit Munzee coincides with the beginning of April's "Fitness Fools" theme, which kicks off with Munzee Events on April Fool's Day. There are a number of new products and programs launching throughout the month including a fitness-focused app update, new seasonal specials, a focus on the ZeeQRew program , and more.

For the latest news about Munzee visit the blog: https://www.munzeeblog.com/

