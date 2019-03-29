Clear Leisure Plc - Reschedule of Loans' Maturity Date

29 March 2019

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Reschedule of Loans' Maturity Date

The Board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that Eufingest SA has agreed to extend repayment of the following loans from 31 March 2019 to 30 June 2019 (or such earlier date as may be agreed with the Company):

€50,000 and €250,000 as first announced on 07 December 2017 and 02 January 2018 respectively; and

€200,000 as first announced on 03 October 2018

(together "the Loans").

All other terms and conditions of the Loans remain unchanged.

Eufingest is a substantial shareholder of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies. The extension of the Loans maturity is therefore a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The directors of Clear Leisure, having consulted with its nominated adviser, consider that the transaction is fair and reasonable insofar as its shareholders are concerned.

-ends-

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors in Italy. The focus of the current management continues to be the pursuit of the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. The Company has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to interactive media, blockchain and Artificial Intelligence sectors. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk