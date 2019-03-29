With reference to an announcement made public by Icelandair Group hf. (symbol: ICEAIR) on March 8, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be reduced as of April 1, 2019. ISIN IS0000013464 Company name Icelandair Group hf. Total share capital before the reduction ISK 5,000,000,000 (5,000,000,000 shares) Reduction in share capital ISK 187,339,347 (187,339,347 shares) Total share capital following the ISK 4,812,660,653 (4,812,660,653 reduction shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ICEAIR Orderbook ID 37744