Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 28-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.84p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.72p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.91p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.79p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---