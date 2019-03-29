InterestSpring LLC: CT Palm Trees, a Niche Company that Will Rent Real Palm Trees in NYC and the Tri State Area, Gears Up for a Busy Season

The Spring Rental Season at CT Palm Trees Will Begin on May 3, 2019

MILFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Brandon Hall, the founder of CT Palm Trees, a niche company that allows their valued customers to rent real palm trees in NYC and the Tri State Area, is pleased to announce that he and his team are preparing for what promises to be a busy spring season.

To learn more about the palm tree rental company, and check out their inventory of beautiful palm trees for sale or rent, please visit http://www.ctpalmtrees.com/palmtreeinventory/.

As Hall noted, since launching his company in 2016, CT Palm Trees has quickly grown into one of the top places in the area to rent palm trees. Even though CT Palm Trees has not been open that long, Hall and his team are already working with a number of high-end clients, along with customers who are returning again and again to rent palm trees in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

"Last year we worked with huge names like Bacardi, Captain Morgan, Carnival Cruise Line, Liberty Travel and the New York Jets," Hall said, adding that he and his team are anticipating that this spring's plant rental season, which begins on May 3, will be an exceptionally busy one.

For people who are hoping to bring a touch of the tropics to their home or event, Hall said CT Palm Trees is happy to work with customers who want to rent or buy palm trees.

"We offer a variety of palm trees for sale or rent, hand chosen directly from our growers in South Florida," Hall said, adding that their palms are beautiful and ideal for pool areas, patios, decks, restaurants, weddings, hotel lobbies, themed parties, rehab centers, and more.

Customers may also buy tropical plants from CT Palm Trees. Once the traditionally chilly Connecticut winter weather takes hold, Hall said he and his team are happy to provide indoor storage for clients who opt to buy their palm trees and tropical plants.

"We want this process to be smooth and enjoyable for you, so relax, we handle delivery and pick up of your palm trees - just sit back and watch your oasis be born season after season," Hall said.

About CT Palm Trees:

Located in Connecticut, CT Palm Trees rents real palm trees directly from Miami to their customers in the Northeast and Tri-state areas. They deliver the trees in May, and then pick them up in October before it gets too cold, storing them in their heated greenhouse. CT Palm Trees orders over 300 trees every year in sizes ranging from 3 to 14 feet tall, and they offer up to six different varieties of palm trees. They deliver to homes, restaurants and other businesses for the season, and offer rentals for product launches, weddings, parties, corporate events and other events. They also use their greenhouse to store anyone's tropical plants that would not survive the cold or if they outgrew their home. For more information, please visit http://www.ctpalmtrees.com/.

