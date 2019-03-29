

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI) announced Friday that profit for the full-year 2018 decreased to $77.21 million or $0.03 per share from $126.42 million or $0.04 per share in 2017.



Revenues for the year increased 8.3 percent to $3.36 billion from $3.10 billion in 2017. Excluding the recognition of technology licensing revenue, revenue increased 3.1 percent to $3.20 billion from last year.



Gross profit edged up to $746.7 million from last year's $740.7 million. However, gross margin declined to 22.2 percent from last year's 23.9 percent. Excluding the recognition of technology licensing revenue, gross margin was 18.2 percent, compared to 23.9% in 2017.



