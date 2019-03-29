Bicycle Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform, announced today that Bicycle scientists have been selected to present two oral presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Atlanta. These presentations will focus on preclinical programs that have shown target-dependent anti-tumor activity across a range of patient-derived Nectin-4 and EphA2 expressing cancer models.

"Because of their small size and profound efficacy, Bicycle's toxin conjugates are able to do what many previous antibody drug conjugate approaches could not," said Nicholas Keen, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. "Preclinical data from both our BT5528 and BT8009 programs show target-dependent anti-tumor activity across a range of EphA2-expressing and Nectin-4-expressing cancer models, respectively, and we're proud that AACR has chosen to highlight our work."

In addition, Bicycle has also been selected to present a poster on its CD137 program, intended to activate cytotoxic T-cells, a type of cell used in the body's immune response.

Added Keen: "We believe Bicycle's work on CD137 has produced the first fully-synthetic immune oncology modulators, which may confer several advantages over existing modalities because of the multivalency and pharmacokinetic characteristics of Bicycles.

Details on Bicycle's presentations at the 2019 AACR Annual Meeting are as follows:

Oral Presentation Title: BT8009: A bicyclic peptide toxin conjugate targeting Nectin-4 (PVRL4) displays efficacy in preclinical tumor models

Presenter: Michael Rigby, Ph.D., project leader for BT8009, a Nectin-4 targeted Bicycle Toxin Conjugate

Session Title: Novel Therapeutics

Abstract: #4479

Date and Time: April 2, 2019, 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. EDT

Oral Presentation Title: BT5528, an EphA2-targeting Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC): Profound efficacy without bleeding and coagulation abnormalities in animal models

Presenter: Gavin Bennett, Ph.D., Director of Preclinical Development and project leader for BT5528, an EphA2 targeted Bicycle Toxin Conjugate

Session Title: Novel Therapeutics

Abstract: #4481

Date and Time: April 2, 2019, 3:00 p.m. 5:00 p.m. EDT

Poster Presentation Title: Activation of CD137 using multivalent and tumor-targeted Bicyclic peptides

Presenter: Johanna Lahdenranta, Ph.D., Director of In Vivo Pharmacology

Session Title: Novel Immunomodulatory Agents 1

Abstract: #3257

Date and Time: April 2, 2019, 8:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. EDT

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics is developing a unique class of chemically synthesized medicines based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) product platform to address therapeutic needs unreachable with existing treatment modalities. Bicycle's internal focus is in oncology, where the company is developing targeted cytotoxics (Bicycle Toxin Conjugates), targeted innate immune activators and T-cell modulators for cancers of high unmet medical need. Bicycles' small size and highly selective targeting deliver rapid tumor penetration and retention while clearance rates and routes of elimination can be tuned to minimize exposure of healthy tissue and bystander toxicities. The company's lead program, BT1718, is being evaluated in a Phase I/IIa trial in collaboration with Cancer Research UK. The company's unique intellectual property is based on the work initiated at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology in Cambridge, U.K., by the scientific founders of the company, Sir Greg Winter, a winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his pioneering work in phage display of peptides and antibodies, and Professor Christian Heinis. Bicycle has its headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in the biotech hub of Boston, Mass. For more information, visit www.bicycletherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter at @Bicycle_tx.

