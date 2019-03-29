Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies to Present at the 2019 Spring Investor Summit April 2, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, has been invited to present at the 2019 Spring Investor Summit (the "Summit") , which is being held April 1-2, 2019 at The Essex House in New York City, NY.

Duos Chairman and CEO Gianni Arcaini is scheduled to present on Tuesday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Pacific Time), with additional one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the Summit.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Duos management, please contact Duos' IR team at DUOT@liolios.com or 949-574-3860.

