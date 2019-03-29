New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2019) - NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29) (the "Company" or "NexTech") announced today that NexTech CEO Evan Gappelberg will present an overview of the Company's business in New York, at the Spring Investor Summit (https://microcapconf.com) on April 1, 2019 at the Essex House from 4:00-4:30 PM in Track 2. The conference will feature 200 presenting companies, 1,200 institutional and retail investors, 2,000 one-on-one meetings, expert speakers, and industry panels.

The Spring Investor Summit (formerly The MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive event dedicated to connecting small and micro-cap companies with high-level institutional and retail investors.

NexTech is bringing a next generation web-enabled augmented reality (AR) platform with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics using an xAPI to the cannabis industry, eCommerce, education, training, healthcare and video conferencing. NexTech's "full funnel' end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry includes offering 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google as well as "Try it On' technology for online apparel, 3D and 360 degree product views and "one click buy.' The platform is affordable, scalable, customizable, and most importantly, easy to integrate within an existing web interface, making NexTech one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43750