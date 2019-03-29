

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's average gross earnings grew at the fastest annual pace in three months during January, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Average gross earnings rose 10.6 percent year-on-year following a 10.2 percent increase in December. Economists had expected the rate of growth in wages to slow to 9.9 percent.



The latest wage growth was the biggest since October, when wages grew 10.8 percent.



Gross earnings rose to HUF 343,469 from HUF 310,817 in the same month last year.



Net earnings rose 10.6 percent year-on-year following a 10.2 percent increase in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX