Picton Property Income Ltd - Board Committee Changes and Appointment of SID

29 March 2019

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Board Committee Changes and appointment of Senior Independent Director

Picton is pleased to announce that Maria Bentley has been appointed as Chair of the Nomination Committee with immediate effect, alongside her role as Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

In addition, Mark Batten has been appointed as Senior Independent Director with immediate effect, alongside his role as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

Nicholas Thompson, Chairman, has stood down as both Chair of the Nomination Committee and also from his membership of the Audit and Risk Committee. These moves are in accordance with the Company's succession planning strategy and the new Corporate Governance Code respectively.

There are no other changes to Committee memberships.

This announcement is made in accordance with LR 9.6.11 (3)

Note to Editors

Picton is a UK REIT, established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £684 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 December 2018). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.