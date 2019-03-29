COCA-COLA EUROPEAN: Transaction in Own Shares

29 March 2019

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The purchased shares have all been cancelled.

These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buyback programme, as announced on 12 September 2018, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2018 (the "Buyback Programme"). The Company will make further announcements in due course following the completion of any further purchases pursuant to the Buyback Programme.

USX purchases

Daily aggregated information by trading venue

Date of purchase Aggregate number of ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each purchased Lowest price paid per share (USX) Highest price paid per share (USX) Volume weighted average price paid per share (USX) Trading venue 22 March 2019 122,300 49.3 49.89 49.528812 New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") 25 March 2019 90,000 49.1 49.4 49.216003 NYSE 26 March 2019 18 51.1 51.1 51.100000 Boston Stock Exchange ("BSE") 26 March 2019 95,182 49.46 50.99 50.318415 NYSE 27 March 2019 95,000 50.62 51.1 50.831182 NYSE 28 March 2019 140,000 50.93 51.35 51.148292 NYSE

Transaction details

The table below contains detailed information of the individual USX trades made by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC as part of the Buyback Programme.

Schedule of purchases

Shares purchased: Coca-Cola European Partners plc, (ISIN: GB00BDCPN049) Dates of purchases: 22, 25, 26, 27 and 28 March 2019 Investment firm: Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Individual transactions

A full breakdown of the individual transactions can be viewed at:

https://www.ccep.com/system/file_resources/5251/190329_Weekly_Buyback_Programme_indiv_trade_details_Cover_page.pdf

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1895 231 313

