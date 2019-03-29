

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly positive.



The U.S.-China Trade tension might be taking a new turn as U.S. President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet soon.



The uncertainty in U.K.'s Brexit continues and investors are watching for a certainty after the May 22 vote.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 108.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 11.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 31.00 points.



The U.S. major averages managed to end Thursday in positive territory. The Dow climbed 91.87 points or 0.4 percent to 25,717.46, the Nasdaq rose 25.79 points or 0.3 percent to 7,669.17 and the S&P 500 advanced 10.07 points or 0.4 percent to 2,815.44.



On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Personal Income and Outlays for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, while it declined 0.1 percent in the prior month.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will visit My Brother's Workshop where he will discuss workforce development in St. Thomas, USVI at 9.25 am ET.



Market News International's Chicago PMI for March will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 60.3 versus 64.7 in the previous month.



The New Home Sales for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 615K, slightly up from 607K in the previous month.



The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for March will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 97.8, unchanged from the prior month.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A at the Global Asset Management Education (G.A.M.E.) conference in New York, NY at 10.30 am ET.



Federal Reserve Board Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will deliver a speech about 'Macroprudential Policy' at the Manhattan Institute's Shadow Open Market Committee's Spring 2019 Meeting in New York, NY, with audience Q&A at 12.05 pm ET.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1121 and U.S. Rig Count was 1121.



Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Friday. Chinese shares led regional gains. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index jumped 95.81 points or 3.2 percent to 3,090.76 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.96 percent at 29,051.36. Japanese shares ended higher. The Nikkei average ended up 172.05 points or 0.82 percent at 21,205.81 on the back of a relatively cheaper yen, while the broader Topix index closed 0.56 percent higher at 1,591.64.



Australian markets finished marginally higher as investors looked for progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks.



European shares are trading in the green. CAC 40 of France is adding 47.75 points or 0.90 percent. DAX of Germany is up 111.19 points or 0.98 percent. FTSE 100 of England is gaining 31.71 points or 0.43 percent. Swiss Market Index is increasing 44.56 points or 0.47 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.86 percent.



