sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 29.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

33,39 Euro		+0,85
+2,61 %
WKN: A0BLW0 ISIN: US03836W1036 Ticker-Symbol: A2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AQUA AMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AQUA AMERICA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,892
32,922
15:36
32,87
32,93
15:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AQUA AMERICA INC
AQUA AMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AQUA AMERICA INC33,39+2,61 %