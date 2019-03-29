Stock Market Press Breaking News on Cannabis Security Specialist DirectView Holdings; Other Companies Discussed Include Tilray, Inc. and Canopy Growth Corporation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Stock Market Press (SMP) highlights DirectView Holdings, Inc (OTC PINK: DIRV) cannabis security experts, with premium booth #532 at the 2019 Cannabis Conference, expand their partnerships with Integrity General Contractors out of Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Additional companies covered in this spotlight include Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY)

Texas is in the midst of expanding their medical marijuana program and recently voted to reduce the recreational penalties. (Source: https://tinyurl.com/yxqnyfa6) This will create significant opportunities for DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIRV) and Integrity General Contractors' partnership in the existing construction, new construction and security/surveillance marketplace.

The 2019 Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas, NV, Apr 1-3, will bring the industry players together to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the cannabis market. DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIRV) will present their custom-tailored and proprietary cannabis industry surveillance, security, and safety solutions.

Every state has different security requirements and DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIRV) keeps their complete turnkey solutions up to spec as the laws change, saving their clients time, money and legal hassles while maintaining quality control.

The whole cannabis industry is going through major mergers and acquisitions. One such company, Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC), continues to acquire interest or complete ownership in existing and startup companies. Security is a main concern for them and DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIRV) is a perfect candidate to handle it all end to end.

The acquisition deal with Manitoba Harvest puts Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) into a position to tap into an extensive US distribution network and the new CBD products from Manitoba Harvest. CVS just announced they will be carrying CBD products, opening up a huge new retail market for companies like Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) and requiring additional security which DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: DIRV) can provide.

