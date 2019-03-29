Aspo Oyj

HELI ARANTOLA APPOINTED AS A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LEIPURIN



Starting from April 1, 2019, Heli Arantola Dr (Econ. Sc.) has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Leipurin Plc, part of Aspo Group.



Heli Arantola is the Executive Vice President of Categories and Concepts and a member of the Group Leadership Team of HKScan. She is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Aalto University Science and Technology and a member of the Boards of Directors of Tobii AB and S-Bank Ltd. Previously, Heli Arantola worked for several years in different managerial positions at Fazer Group.



"Heli Arantola will start in the Board of Directors of Leipurin on April 1, 2019, as Esa Rautalinko stepped down at his own request due to his other work assignments. The food industry and consumer preferences are changing dramatically. In the bakery industry, a decrease in industrial baking, the strengthened position of new distribution channels and the rapid development of new product categories are changing the daily preferences of consumers both in eastern and western markets, and this has a significant impact on the activities of Leipurin's customers. Heli's solid experience in strategies and the development of the bakery industry and product concepts strengthens Leipurin's Board of Directors", says Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Group.



Other members of the Board of Directors of Leipurin are Jukka Havia, CFO of Tikkurila Oyj; Kaisa Poutanen, Research Professor at VTT; Harri Sivula, Board Professional; and Chairman Aki Ojanen, CEO of Aspo Plc.



