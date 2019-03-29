Dimension Five Technologies Inc. Announces Launch of Investorbase

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / Dimension Five Technologies Inc. (CSE: DFT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has launched the beta version of the software application acquired from Zimtu Capital Corp.

The brand has been changed to Investorbase and is accessible at http://www.investorbase.ca

Investorbase is a research platform for retail investors that helps connect investors with companies. Some of the platforms features include:

Search for categories, keywords, news, company names, and tickers

Select the news you are interested in to customize your news feed

Create alerts based on various performance factors

Easily track your investments

Since acquisition of the software and app, the Company completed a full re-development of the website's interface and re-engineered the new platform from the ground up using some of the latest web development technologies to provide a better user experience and increase the depth of information on the platform. In doing so we were able to reduce the hosting costs by over 80% while being able to deliver more valuable information to users on the platform.

About us:

Dimension Five Technologies Inc., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is currently developing a new investing platform that helps connect early stage companies with investors. Over time, the Company also intends to focus on developing, marketing and acquiring other software in the investment and financial technology sector. Additional information on Dimension Five is available on the company's website at http://www.dimensionfive.ca.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information: This news release contains "forward-looking statements and information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release include without limitation: that the Company will focus on developing, marketing and acquiring other software in the investment and financial technology sector . Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Company's technology and products may not work as well as expected; we may not be able to break into new markets, because such markets are served by strong and embedded competitors, our products are not well accepted by consumers or because of long term supply contracts; and we may not be able to grow and sustain anticipated revenue streams. We may have underestimated the cost of development and the time it takes to bring products to market; we may not be able to finance our intended product development. Competitors may offer better or cheaper alternatives to our products. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Parr, CEO

Chris@dimensionfive.ca

Suite 1450 - 789 W Pender Street

Vancouver BC V6C 1H2

SOURCE: Dimension Five Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540456/Dimension-Five-Technologies-Inc-Announces-Launch-of-Investorbase