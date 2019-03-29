Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest 29-March-2019 / 13:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 1a. Identity of the issuer TRAVIS PERKINS PLC or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Harris Associates L.P. City and country of Wilmington, Delaware, USA registered office (if applicable) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3) Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the 26/03/2019 threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Date on which issuer 27/03/2019 notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of % of voting Total Total number of voting rights through of voting rights of rights financial both issuer attached instruments in % to shares (total of 8.B.1 + (8.A + (total of 8.B.2) 8.B) 8.A) Resulting 4.92% 4.92% 252,143,923 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position 5.08% 5.08% of previous notificat ion (if applicabl e) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type Number of voting rights % of voting of shares rights ISIN code (if possible) Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Art 9 of (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 (Art 10 Directive 2004/109/EC) of of 2004/109/E (DTR5.2.1) Directi Directiv C) ve e (DTR5.1) 2004/10 2004/109 9/EC) /EC) (DTR5.1 (DTR5.2. ) 1) GB0007739609 12,398,948 4.92% Ordinary Shares SUBTOTAL 8.A 12,398,948 4.92% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of financial date Conversio rights that may be voting instrument n Period acquired if the rights instrument is exercised/converted SUBTOTAL 8.B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical Number of % of financial date Conversio or cash voting voting instrument n Period settleme rights rights nt SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. Full chain of controlled undertakings X through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) Name % of % of Total of both if it equals or voting voting is higher than the notifiable rights rights threshold if it through equals financi or is al higher instrum than ents if the it notifia equals ble or is thresho higher ld than the notifia ble thresho ld Harris Associates L.P. 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information: Place Chicago of complet ion Date of 27/03/2019 complet ion ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 7997 EQS News ID: 793689 End of Announcement EQS News Service

