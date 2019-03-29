Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes ("Rated Notes") issued by Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-1 DAC ("SBOLT 2019-1"). This is approximately a £180.0 million ABS transaction collateralised by unsecured loans made to small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") incorporated in the United Kingdom ("UK").

This transaction represents the third ABS securitisation collateralised by unsecured loans to SMEs originated through the online lending platform operated by Funding Circle Limited ("Funding Circle"), and the second rated by KBRA.

Founded in 2010, Funding Circle operates an online lending platform (www.fundingcircle.com)(the "Funding Circle Platform" or the "Platform") to originate loans in the UK, U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands. This transaction will only include loans originated in the UK. Loans are offered to SMEs through the platform which allows retail investors, government bodies and institutional investors to access credit investments in SMEs.

The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 35.75% for the Class A Notes, 32.75% for the Class B Notes, 25.75% for the Class C Notes and 15.25% for the Class D Notes. Credit enhancement for the Rated Notes consists of excess spread, subordination and a cash reserve account.

KBRA applied its Global General Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as part of its analysis of the transaction's underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and Funding Circle's historical gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of the Funding Circle Platform, and will review the transaction's legal structure, transaction documents, operative agreements and legal opinions prior to the transaction's closing date.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Small Business Origination Loan Trust 2019-1 DAC Class Preliminary Rating Expected Initial Credit

Enhancement (%) A AA- (sf) 35.75% B A (sf) 32.75% C BBB+ (sf) 25.75% D BB (sf) 15.25%

Disclosures

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the EU Information Disclosure Form. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com

Analytical Contacts:

Gopal Narsimhamurthy, Director, Structured Finance (Lead Analyst)

Dublin

+353 1 907 9246

gnarsimhamurthy@kbra.com

Eric Neglia, Managing Director, ABS

New York

+1 (646) 731-2456

eneglia@kbra.com

Stephen Kemmy, Director, Structured Finance

Dublin

+353 1 907 9213

eneglia@kbra.com

Rosemary Kelley, Senior Managing Director, ABS (Rating Committee Chair)

New York

+1 (646) 731-2337

rkelley@kbra.com