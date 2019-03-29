JHC Technology, Inc.: JHC Technology Awarded Spot on SeaPort-NxG Vehicle

OXON HILL, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2019 / JHC Technology is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract on the US Navy SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort-NxG) contract vehicle to provide professional services through subcategories for engineering services and program management.

The multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract includes a five-year base period with one five-year option and has a contract value greater than $50 billion. The current expiration date for SeaPort-NxG is Jan. 1, 2024.

The contract will allow JHC Technology to compete for individual task orders for Naval Sea Systems Command, Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, Naval Supply Systems Command, Military Sealift Command, Naval Facilities Command, the Office of Naval Research, and the U.S. Marine Corps. The JHC Technology contract number is N0017819D7927.

"JHC Technology is excited to continue to provide cloud innovation solutions to the Navy," said JHC Technology co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Hemant Datta. "The Navy and rest of the Department of Defense are critical customers for JHC Technology, and we look forward to driving innovation within Navy."

Nearly 85% of all SeaPort contract holders are small businesses, allowing companies such as JHC Technology, a Service Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business, to compete for opportunities that drive innovation in the Navy and job growth for the Nation. This contract vehicle enables JHC Technology to grow its track record in providing cloud solutions to the Federal Government. JHC Technology looks forward to leveraging experience and skills to support the Navy's cloud needs, from migration to big data to machine learning and more.

To find out more about our support of the SeaPort-NxG contract, our experience with Department of Defense workloads, and our other contract vehicles, reach out to sales@jhctechnology.com or visit www.jhctechnology.com/contracts.

About JHC Technology

JHC Technology is a Public Sector leader in helping customers leverage innovative technology services, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Office 365, and the Google Cloud Platform. Since 2010, we have supported Federal, State, and Local government, through Prime contract vehicles such as GSA IT-70, CIO-SP3 SDVOSB, Navy SeaPort-NxG, Texas DIR, and the California Multiple Award Schedule. JHC Technology is an Amazon Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner and we hold the Government, Non-Profit, and DevOps competencies as well as being an APN Managed Service Partner and large volume reseller. JHC Technology is a Microsoft Silver Cloud Platform partner and reseller and Google Cloud Services Partner and reseller. We deliver process/technology modernization, design and development services focused on disruptive technologies with core capabilities in cloud, virtualization, mobility, and collaboration. We are a Service Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business headquartered outside of Washington, DC. We are appraised at the CMMIDEV/3 and ISO 9001:2015 levels.

For more information, visit www.jhctechnology.com.

CONTACT:

Abigail Cobb

Marketing Associate

acobb@jhctechnology.com

240-682-2485

SOURCE: JHC Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/540445/JHC-Technology-Awarded-Spot-on-SeaPort-NxG-Vehicle